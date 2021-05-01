CONFUSION CHARACTERISES CHISHIMBA KAMBWILI’S RETURN TO PF

By Prudence Siabana

Confusion this morning characterized the highly anticipated return of Former National Democratic Congress Leader Chishimba Kambwili back to patriotic front.

As Mr. Kambwili arrived at the Patriotic Front’s Secretariat located at the junction of Lusaka’s Lumumba and Luanshya roads, a vehicle believed to have been driven by self-proclaimed PF Commander Innocent Kalimanshi forced its way in bumping into people that had gathered.

Mr. Kalimanshi and his followers are reported to have been badly beaten while the vehicle used to cause the disturbance has been reduced to a wreck.

Several people who included journalists were in the process injured with their equipment damaged while others lost their property.

PHOENIX NEWS