THREE CABINET MINISTERS ACCUSED OF ENTICING UPND SPOKESPERSON CORNELIUS MWEETWA TO DEFECT TO PF

By Mastone Moonze

Opposition united party for national development-UPND spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has accused president Edgar Lungu of sending three cabinet ministers to persuade him to join the ruling patriotic front.

Addressing a media briefing in Choma today, Mr. Mweetwa named mines minister Richard Musukwa, Lusaka province minister bowman Lusambo and his southern province counterpart Edify Hamukale as the three cabinet ministers that have been enticing him to defect to the PF.

Further, Mr. Mweetwa says the trio has been calling and promising him of a huge post in government from the head of state.

The Choma Central lawmaker says he cannot join pf because his party has an agenda to save the country and has since vowed to be revealing those playing hide and seek type of politics.

But when contacted, mines minister Richard Musukwa denied Mr. Mweetwa’s allegations and says the PF is not short of credible leaders to be following UPND members of parliament.

PHOENIX NEWS