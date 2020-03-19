Nigerian prophet and leader of Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN), TB Joshua has dropped a stunning prophecy on the Coronavirus saying it will be a thing of the past soon.

TB said on the 27th of March the Coronavirus will vanish the same way it came, so sudden and unheeded

This follows after the clergyman’s first prophecy on the Coronavirus hit a snag and didn’t come to pass.

In the first prophecy, TB Joshua said the Lord had shown him that there would be a downpour from the skies that would eliminate the Coronavirus disease.

He said “The purpose of this rain is to wipe out this epidemic called coronavirus and it will continue till the end of this week. Whether you come in contact with the rain or not, it does not matter. The Lord said to me that it will rain and it is raining. Glory be to God!”

Now the charismatic prophet has doubled up on the prophecy by claiming that the Coronavirus will cease to be on the 27th of March

TB Joshua said last year had been a very fearful year because of the Coronavirus which broke out towards the end of the year.

He said he predicted that the fear will carry over to this year and people’s anxiety would increase with each day.

However he said by end of this month of March it will be all over.

Said TB Joshua “I came out at the beginning of this year saying last year will end in March and the year will continue to be very fearful till this month

This month 27th, it will be over. By the end of this month, whether we like it or not – no matter the medicine they might have produced to cure whatever, it will go the way it came,”

“If it is not a medicine that brought this to the world, medicine cannot take it out. It will go the way it came,”