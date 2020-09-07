Home politics PF VIDEO: Corrupt Leaders Are Demons – Seer 1 politicsPFUPNDVideos VIDEO: Corrupt Leaders Are Demons – Seer 1 September 7, 2020 0 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp LATEST NEWS VIDEO: Corrupt Leaders Are Demons – Seer 1 zamobserver - September 7, 2020 0 LUNGU YOU WILL CRY IN 2021-CHILUFYA TAYALI zamobserver - September 7, 2020 0 Don’t Spill Blood Of Your Brothers And Sisters In Kasama Over UPND’S Dirty Money... zamobserver - September 7, 2020 0 NEVERS ‘TURNS UGLY’…just to fight for MMD zamobserver - September 7, 2020 0 Govt won’t disenfranchise HH – Kampyongo zamobserver - September 7, 2020 0 It’s not about HH and privatisation, but threatened PF 2021 victory zamobserver - September 7, 2020 0 Load more LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.