Home Videos VIDEO: Covid-19 Patients At Chinsali Quarantine Centre Having A Good Time In... Health & FitnesspoliticsPFUPNDVideos VIDEO: Covid-19 Patients At Chinsali Quarantine Centre Having A Good Time In Quarantine May 19, 2020 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> LATEST NEWS Councillors wouldn’t have resigned if UPND supported Bill 10 – Tutwa Ngulube zamobserver - May 19, 2020 0 Harry Kalaba Has Blamed Me For Having Persuaded Him To Support Lungu, Says PF... zamobserver - May 19, 2020 0 Zambians should kick out PF anarchists in 2021 – Nalumango zamobserver - May 19, 2020 0 Load more LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.