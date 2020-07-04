Home politics PF VIDEO: DIAMOND TV is now my TV of choice, I don’t watch... politicsPFUPNDVideos VIDEO: DIAMOND TV is now my TV of choice, I don’t watch ZNBC – Miles Sampa July 4, 2020 1 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> LATEST NEWS President Lungu Booed In Monze zamobserver - July 4, 2020 0 VIDEO: Lusaka Mayor Has Five Children From Five Different Baby-mamas zamobserver - July 4, 2020 0 Defence Minister Davis Chama Is Proposing Violence And Murder, Charges Msoni zamobserver - July 4, 2020 0 Watch Lil Wayne’s long-awaited video for “Glory” zamobserver - July 4, 2020 0 Miles Sampa To Propose By-Law That Will Stop Foreigners From Running Bars And Restaurants zamobserver - July 4, 2020 0 Load more 1 COMMENT Well its TV of your choice Mayor but you must add, “UNDER THE CIRCUMSTANCES” because we had Prime TV but is now closed, I am so sure Prme TV was the TV of choice for millions including you. Thanks anyway for joining us in exposing the uselessness of the so called national TV. I know that if “National” meant being liked nationwide then this ZNBC wouldn’t qualify. Honestly this ZNBC would better be called PFTV, or LIES-TELEVISION. Or better still, ZNABC meaning Zambian National Annoying Television. Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
