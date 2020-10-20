DONT BE CRY BABIES, CONSTITUENCY, TEYOBE IYI, YABANTU, PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU TELLS SERVING MPs

SERVING Members of Parliament (MPs) on the Patriotic Front ticket should stop intimidating those with aspirations to challenge them in the next coming election, President Edgar Lungu has said.

President Lungu says serving MPs should henceforth stop bullying those aspiring but to serve the people better.

Speaking when he addressed a rally in Chilubi, President Lungu said serving MPs should not be scared.

“Constituency teyobe iyi! Yabantu. umuntu ngaya constituency don’t harass him or her because people are the ones who will vote in 2021.

“Ifi ndeufwa muleimya impasase ne mpikiso mulelwa ati he is playing in my constituency, stop it!,” he said.

He has urged the Mps to take a leaf from him as his not scared of his competitors vying for the 2021 Presidential elections.

“I am not scared of Mutati, Nevers Mumba and Kambwili, nshiletina iyo ,nati welcome because nkabasepa mu 2021,” President Lungu said.

He said MPs should not be scared of competition because it will help the party to know who will serve better once elected.

President Lungu also took to task the party secretary general not to entertain MPs who are always complaining of their competitors.

“Ba SG don’t listen to cry babies of MPs , what they need to do is to pull up their socks and work hard,” he said.