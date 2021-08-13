Home politics PF VIDEO: Dr. Fred Mmembe concedes defeat and congratulate HH for winning the... politicsPFSOCIALIST PARTYUPNDVideos VIDEO: Dr. Fred Mmembe concedes defeat and congratulate HH for winning the 2021 elections August 13, 2021 1 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp 1 COMMENT Fred, Its a way to go. We now have to re-unite as one Zambia, One Nation Viva, young brother to Fidel Castrol. We shall be with you in the background and keep checking. Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
Fred,
Its a way to go.
We now have to re-unite as one Zambia, One Nation
Viva, young brother to Fidel Castrol.
We shall be with you in the background and keep checking.