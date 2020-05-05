Home politics NDC VIDEO: Dr Kambwili on MOH mishandling of Covid-19 samples politicsNDCPFUPND VIDEO: Dr Kambwili on MOH mishandling of Covid-19 samples May 5, 2020 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR PF Seer 1 Doesn’t Love Zambia…he Only Pretends To Love Zambia Because He Knows You Guys Are Fickle – Chitambala UPND VIDEO: HH demands accountability and better management of the COVID-19 crisis PF Open Letter To President Edgar Lungu Regarding Miles Sampa’s Life Africa COVID-19 Cases in Africa Rise to 44,000 – WHO Health & Fitness South Africa confirms 7,220 COVID-19 cases in total PF Suspend Health Minister over transportation of infectious substances via public transport LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.