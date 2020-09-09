Home politics PF VIDEO: Edith Nawakwi A PF Surrogate Now Challenges HH Over Pension politicsPFUPND VIDEO: Edith Nawakwi A PF Surrogate Now Challenges HH Over Pension September 9, 2020 1 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp LATEST NEWS PF TRIBALISM SHOCKS CiSCA, CHALLENGES PRESIDENT LUNGU TO ACT DECISIVELY zamobserver - September 9, 2020 0 VIDEO: Edith Nawakwi A PF Surrogate Now Challenges HH Over Pension zamobserver - September 9, 2020 1 Lungu’s Desperation Of Wanting To Rule Zambia Over 50 Years,will End Up Children Lives... zamobserver - September 9, 2020 0 LUNGU’S AGENTS BACK WITH TRIBAL CAMPAIGNS – Mucheleka zamobserver - September 9, 2020 0 PF preaching tribalism and hatred in the Lukashya and Mwansabombwe – HH zamobserver - September 9, 2020 0 “CONSEQUENCES OF REGISTERING UNDERAGE CHILDREN” zamobserver - September 9, 2020 0 Load more 1 COMMENT This woman has run mad. People may think it’s a joke, yet she needs help. How long should should medical people observe this woman. The next time you see her walking naked in Cairo road and eating from gabbage bins. Mark my words. Edith Nawakwi might be getting mentally challenged for whatever reason. Please people help this woman before she leaves her home for Cairo road. Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
This woman has run mad. People may think it’s a joke, yet she needs help. How long should should medical people observe this woman. The next time you see her walking naked in Cairo road and eating from gabbage bins. Mark my words. Edith Nawakwi might be getting mentally challenged for whatever reason. Please people help this woman before she leaves her home for Cairo road.