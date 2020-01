EMOTIONAL VIDEO OF GUY SCOTT, ZAMBIA’S FORMER VICE PRESIDENT

We have no words for the PF leadership.

This is Guy Scott, the Former Vice President of Zambia under Micheal Chilufya Sata populary known as ‘King-Cobra’.

Guy Scott is also a Founder Member of the Party Patriotic Front.

He has been neglected by President Edgar Lungu for charging that “Zambians will perish under the Leadership of Edgar Lungu” -Zambian Watch