Home politics PF VIDEO: Ethel Chanda Speaks Out As She Smells Pf Defeat In 11months... politicsPFUPNDVideos VIDEO: Ethel Chanda Speaks Out As She Smells Pf Defeat In 11months Time October 13, 2020 3 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp LATEST NEWS ON CHISHIMBA KAMBWILI – THE NECESSARY EVIL zamobserver - October 13, 2020 0 PARADOX OF FAILURE (PF) AND LUNGU THE BRUTAL HUMBLE DICTATOR zamobserver - October 13, 2020 0 Gary Nkombo Escapes Accident Unharmed, Thanks God For Sparing His Life zamobserver - October 13, 2020 0 OPEN LETTER TO PRESIDENT EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU zamobserver - October 13, 2020 0 God Has Seen Through The Heart Of HH, That Is Why He Has Rejected... zamobserver - October 13, 2020 4 We Are Not Fighting You Police Officers But Fighting For You – HH zamobserver - October 13, 2020 1 Load more 3 COMMENTS Cadre complaining again? We thought you were well taken care of anyway it’s nice to know that there are still honest PF care out there who are seeing and living in the present day Zambia.this woman has spoken the truth.this economy has no segregation,it is bitting everyone regardless if race,gender and age.bonse.max kindly give us connections to your good life Reply Reality is biting. In the end there will be no one pretending in PF. And you pity those illiterate cadres who are being used to perpetrate violence just for a K20. Now for you mama lady. Why not just leave PF, what is in it, what do you see of it? Why even waste time saying you need everybody back to PF… to do what there? To continue leading the country into more misery? Do you really believe one day PF will be relevant to the people when they have never been? Did you even ever realize that those PF roads are nothing but living symbols of PF corruption? And if not the roads, what else for PF to show? Nothing!!! Is there money in your pocket? In your brother, sister’s pocket? In your mother, fathers pocket? That group never came to lead Zambians, never came to govern, they came to steal, criminals who should never have been allowed to gain political power anyway. Effects of their criminality are clear. That’s why you complaining of loadshedding in a country awash with water in the kariba! So why do you still want them to continue? They are the reason you and me have to pay heavily for fuel but you still want them to continue? Somehow I can say you probably part of the rot. Like complaining why your nails are dirty when you are the one supposed to clean them. You and your other fellow PF ordinary members are the one who are supposed to clean Zambia of the devil PF…, and you cannot be wanting to keep them afloat by giving them support even when it’s no longer a secrete that they have failed. It’s people like you in PF who see the problems caused by the PF who should be helping the situation for mother Zambia by turning your backs against that group of thieves, thieves who cannot stop stealing until we all get affected so badly. We can’t enjoy our lives, and you would wish you lived much much earlier b4 the PF came by…, or much much later after the PF had disappeared. It’s not a joke. We are suffering. I do not know if God is really there in heaven when some people are so free to cause missery to others. Reply God is LORD OF ALL! He know your suffering fellow Zambians. He can not intervene just like He did not intervene when the Children of Israel made a Golden Calf. God has given us a free will to either choose or reject life. When Zambians choose to suffer and endorse pf thieves, how then do you blame God? God is will not intervene if you want to continue endorsing thieves. Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
Cadre complaining again? We thought you were well taken care of anyway it’s nice to know that there are still honest PF care out there who are seeing and living in the present day Zambia.this woman has spoken the truth.this economy has no segregation,it is bitting everyone regardless if race,gender and age.bonse.max kindly give us connections to your good life
Reality is biting. In the end there will be no one pretending in PF. And you pity those illiterate cadres who are being used to perpetrate violence just for a K20.
Now for you mama lady. Why not just leave PF, what is in it, what do you see of it? Why even waste time saying you need everybody back to PF… to do what there? To continue leading the country into more misery? Do you really believe one day PF will be relevant to the people when they have never been? Did you even ever realize that those PF roads are nothing but living symbols of PF corruption? And if not the roads, what else for PF to show? Nothing!!! Is there money in your pocket? In your brother, sister’s pocket? In your mother, fathers pocket? That group never came to lead Zambians, never came to govern, they came to steal, criminals who should never have been allowed to gain political power anyway. Effects of their criminality are clear. That’s why you complaining of loadshedding in a country awash with water in the kariba! So why do you still want them to continue? They are the reason you and me have to pay heavily for fuel but you still want them to continue? Somehow I can say you probably part of the rot. Like complaining why your nails are dirty when you are the one supposed to clean them. You and your other fellow PF ordinary members are the one who are supposed to clean Zambia of the devil PF…, and you cannot be wanting to keep them afloat by giving them support even when it’s no longer a secrete that they have failed. It’s people like you in PF who see the problems caused by the PF who should be helping the situation for mother Zambia by turning your backs against that group of thieves, thieves who cannot stop stealing until we all get affected so badly. We can’t enjoy our lives, and you would wish you lived much much earlier b4 the PF came by…, or much much later after the PF had disappeared. It’s not a joke. We are suffering. I do not know if God is really there in heaven when some people are so free to cause missery to others.
God is LORD OF ALL! He know your suffering fellow Zambians. He can not intervene just like He did not intervene when the Children of Israel made a Golden Calf. God has given us a free will to either choose or reject life.
When Zambians choose to suffer and endorse pf thieves, how then do you blame God?
God is will not intervene if you want to continue endorsing thieves.