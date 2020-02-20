Home politics PF VIDEO: Evelyn Hone College has been Gassed politicsPFUPNDVideos VIDEO: Evelyn Hone College has been Gassed February 20, 2020 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Evelyn Hone College has been Gassed a lot of students have been rushed to the University teaching hospital UTH LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.