LATEST NEWS

Load more

3 COMMENTS

  1. This prostitute also. Which everybody loves Edgar Lungu. These are professional prostitutes who mislead Edgar Lungu just because some PF cadres are fucking her upon receiving looted public funds. Iris you will make Edgar Lungu commit suicide when he loses the 2021 elections. You will be held accountable for whatever will happen to Edgar Lungu after 12 August 2021. Enjoy stolen public funds but tell the president the truth.

  3. Dont worry she loves everyone who she suppose has a better tool. Ex pony convict. Please mr lungu keep away you ll end up like David Mabumba if you get closer to this dick scavenger.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here