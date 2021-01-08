Expired drugs and condoms were distributed to Luapula, Muchinga and Northern Provinces.

The Honeybee saga has unpleasant surprises for the people of Zambia’s northern regions, the areas which the ruling party the PF perceives as its strongholds. Impeccable sources at the Ministry of Health have revealed that Dr. Chitalu Chilufya deployed most of the expired medicines, leaking gloves and condoms to Luapula, Muchinga and Northern Provinces and some parts of Eastern Province.

The Minister was a PF campaign manager in most of the by elections that were held in the North and the ruling party sought to seek popularity by distributing relief food through DMMU and drugs through the Ministry of health.

Health experts say the defective gloves are a grave concern to health professionals that exposed them to infectious diseases including coronavirus. They also expect a rise in HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases in those areas as well as increased unwanted pregnancies, as a result of people using leaky condoms.

The Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee this week unearthed a scam of $3m unaccounted for cash and a single sourced $17m paid to Honeybee, a company belonging to a PF surrogate who has no experience in the pharmaceutical industry.-Zambia Eagle