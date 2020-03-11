1. Exposes Yaluma over the oil deal with Angola that went wrong due to bribe demands and corruption.

2. Castigates men of gold in Zambia that are failing to speak for the poor and to challenge govt over corrupt deals making Zambians to suffer. Instead are only interested in brown envelopes.

3. Castigates the youths in Zambia as lazy bummers that are only good for social media of writing and commenting crap. Continues that while youths are busy on Facebook elderly leaders are busy stealing your resources. Can not rise up to make their govt accountable but very good at writing nonsense on Facebook.

4. Asks, how about the opposition? Disappointed with Hakainde Hichilema. Says right from the time of John the Baptist the kingdom of God suffers violence and only the violent shall take it by force. He may have prophesied HH winning 2021 but must work hard for it rather than be comfortable.

Otherwise the victory will be stolen from him. That you can not win from your bedroom. Stop wasting time writing rubbish on Facebook. Voters are not on Facebook. Instead voters are in Misisi and Chibolya compound and it is where you should go. Leave your house and stop listening to those advisors telling you that you are already a president. It’s a lie. etc.