FACEBOOK TAKES DOWN “SEER 1” PAGE CITING POLICY ON BULLYING AND HATE SPEECH

FACEBOOK has unpublished the Facebook page associated with controversial South Africa-based Nigerian prophet Andrew Ejimandu popularly known as Seer 1, on grounds that it violated its community standards on bullying and hate speech.

In a video recording that has gone viral on social media, Seer 1 is seen making threats against unnamed ministers in the PF government, some members of parliament and mayors whom he says had sought assistance of his “powers” to win elections.

He told them to return the power in 20 days from Sunday last week or face death.