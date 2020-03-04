Nigerian Prophet Isaac Amata has persisted in urging President Edgar Lungu to fire people around him because they are undermining him and making him unpopular with the Zambian people.

Amata who is now based in neighbouring Botswana, says in his latest video posted on his Facebook page that, he has tried to personally reach the Zambian head of state to deliver God’s message to him about those in his circle who are working against him but has failed to or been prevented.

The controversial cleric who was arrested by Zambian authorities in January 2018, but acquitted by Lusaka magistrate Brian Simachela of two counts of drug trafficking – trafficking and importing of 26.29 kilogrammes of ephedrine a restricted substance without lawful authority – insists that President Lungu has the favour of God and the hearts of the Zambian people but is being undermined from within his own party and inner circle.