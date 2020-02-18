Home politics PF VIDEO: First Lady Esther Lungu break down as she condemns gassing of... politicsPFUPNDVideos VIDEO: First Lady Esther Lungu break down as she condemns gassing of innocent people February 18, 2020 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp First Lady Esther Lungu break down as she condemns gassing of innocent people LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.