Former Education minister and PF member Dr John Phiri has appealed to President Lungu and the Electoral Commission of Zambia not to rig the elections and impose himself on the people.

Dr Phiri told President Lungu to allow the democratic process to produce a person people want to lead them.

He passionately appealed to President Lungu not destroy Zambia’s legacy of holding free and fair elections.

Dr Phiri advised President Lungu to emulate Kaunda and Banda who lost elections and accepted defeat even when they had government machinery on their side to rig elections.

He opined that holding free and fair elections promotes accountability among the leaders, helps to politically protect different groups in society, and serves to legitimise the government.