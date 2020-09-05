GENERAL ERIC CHIMESE SPILLS THE BEANS!!

In a 13 minutes recording the Former Military Senior man has disclosed how Social Media has heavily made the PF government unpopular and he has stressed the need to have it regulated before it’s too late because the PF Government doesn’t understand that it is dealing with “deadly Computer age Millennials” in his own terms

Among other things Chimese has exposed the cartel which was made by Former Defense PS Study Mwale and Current ZAF Commander General Wilfred Muma to hound him out of office using lies and Social media, Chimese has complained that the same Cartel took so many lies to President Edgar Lungu about him hence the President decided to fire him.

Chimese has also Strongly Condemned the Saluting of PF cadre CLEMENT TEMBO by Military Generals and he has further exposed how Study and muma have been making millions of Dollars from the Over Priced Military uniforms. Listen 👆👆👆

–Zambian Watchdog