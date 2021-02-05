LATEST NEWS

Load more

1 COMMENT

  1. any good democratic country that has strong institutions of governance will self sanitize, just like the american democracy showed the world, if pf cadres like tayalee want a honeymoon and not be questioned on the mismanagement of the economy by any new regime, they better make sure they leave the governance institutions independent and free, its the same independent governance institutions that will shield them from anyone who would think they are “THE LAW “.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here