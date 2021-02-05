Home politics PF VIDEO: Fr. Lupupa Said The Truth And He Didn’t Need To Apologise,... politicsPFUPND VIDEO: Fr. Lupupa Said The Truth And He Didn’t Need To Apologise, But You Have Intimidated Him – Chilufya Tayali February 5, 2021 1 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp LATEST NEWS VIDEO: Fr. Lupupa Said The Truth And He Didn’t Need To Apologise, But You... zamobserver - February 5, 2021 1 UPND Has Performed Very Well In Vubwi Election For Council Chairperson zamobserver - February 5, 2021 0 WATCH: I’m Sorry, Please Forgive Me – Father Lupupa zamobserver - February 5, 2021 6 Lungu’s desire to win elections ‘at any cost’ is dangerous – M’membe zamobserver - February 5, 2021 1 LUSAMBO DRAGGED TO COURT OVER KOSWE zamobserver - February 5, 2021 0 Arrest of Bwalya, Nawa is political intimidation – Kalala zamobserver - February 5, 2021 1 Load more 1 COMMENT any good democratic country that has strong institutions of governance will self sanitize, just like the american democracy showed the world, if pf cadres like tayalee want a honeymoon and not be questioned on the mismanagement of the economy by any new regime, they better make sure they leave the governance institutions independent and free, its the same independent governance institutions that will shield them from anyone who would think they are “THE LAW “. Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
