By CIC PF Reporter.

FROM INSIDE PF,

DANNY MWAPE RUNS FOR HIS LIFE AND LEAVES KASAMA IN THE NIGHT.

Danny Mwape masquerading as state house stuff ran for his life in the night as irate Kasama PF youths who are busy campaigning for the party sort for him after annoying peaceful Kasama youths .

Danny Mwape has been spreading voice notes attacking PF leaders campaigning there with malice and slander and when asked by people he said he was from state house and the angry told him to leave Kasama and Lukashya immediately.

Mr Mwape has since left Kasama and some youths vowed to follow him to Lusaka and deal with him , the youths were very upset that even after putting in so much in the campaign they are sure of wining Mwape chose to insult them and divide the team, the youths have vowed that they will not allow anyone coming from Lusaka in particular to come and disturb the campaigns.

Strong rumour has it that at night Danny Mwape has been meeting big Mule opposition UPND leader as they are long time best friends and the youths have quickly noticed that Danny Mwape is up to sabotage the works of PF and give advantage to his UPND friend big Mule and sanity has since returned in the camp since his departure yesterday.

The campaigns in Lukashya are systematic and well coordinated with honourable Mundubile as campaign manager and GBM as his deputy respectively.