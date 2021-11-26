Home politics PF VIDEO: Fuel and electricity have to go up… it’s necessary pain –... politicsPFUPND VIDEO: Fuel and electricity have to go up… it’s necessary pain – Anthony Bwalya November 26, 2021 6 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp 6 COMMENTS Do it now. Dont wait for 2025. The beauty is that you have explained unlike PF that never explained anything under the guise of DONTI KUBEBA Reply There is no beauty whatsoever in raising the the prices of fuel and electricity.It is suffering and pain. Reply Increase the price of fuel at your own peril. This is going to cost your popularity in a great deal. You want to do that to please IMF. Reply But you did not tell this to the Zambians during campaign. What You said was new dawn will reduce Fuel prices and electricity. Zambians Were expecting reduction and now Its the opposite.So everything will Go up. Reply This will be the most unpopular decision by the new dawn government. And HH can not announce it himself. So Barry leaves it to Antony Chanda to make the most unpopular announcements. HH has become President at the most difficult time in the history of Zambia and he should no longer pretend. Things will be really tough with the IMF lurking in the background. He should tell Zambians the truth about what they will go through. Reply Businesses have ways of reducing the impacts of fuel increases on their activities. As for public service employees they have no ways of reducing the effects other than tightening their belts. Before you take such drastic measures, at least pay gratuities and other terminal benefits. By so doing at least you will be reducing death rates among retirees. Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
Do it now. Dont wait for 2025. The beauty is that you have explained unlike PF that never explained anything under the guise of DONTI KUBEBA
There is no beauty whatsoever in raising the the prices of fuel and electricity.It is suffering and pain.
Increase the price of fuel at your own peril. This is going to cost your popularity in a great deal. You want to do that to please IMF.
But you did not tell this to the Zambians during campaign. What
You said was new dawn will reduce
Fuel prices and electricity. Zambians
Were expecting reduction and now
Its the opposite.So everything will
Go up.
This will be the most unpopular decision by the new dawn government. And HH can not announce it himself. So Barry leaves it to Antony Chanda to make the most unpopular announcements. HH has become President at the most difficult time in the history of Zambia and he should no longer pretend. Things will be really tough with the IMF lurking in the background. He should tell Zambians the truth about what they will go through.
Businesses have ways of reducing the impacts of fuel increases on their activities. As for public service employees they have no ways of reducing the effects other than tightening their belts. Before you take such drastic measures, at least pay gratuities and other terminal benefits. By so doing at least you will be reducing death rates among retirees.