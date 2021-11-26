6 COMMENTS

  2. Increase the price of fuel at your own peril. This is going to cost your popularity in a great deal. You want to do that to please IMF.

  3. But you did not tell this to the Zambians during campaign. What
    You said was new dawn will reduce
    Fuel prices and electricity. Zambians
    Were expecting reduction and now
    Its the opposite.So everything will
    Go up.

  4. This will be the most unpopular decision by the new dawn government. And HH can not announce it himself. So Barry leaves it to Antony Chanda to make the most unpopular announcements. HH has become President at the most difficult time in the history of Zambia and he should no longer pretend. Things will be really tough with the IMF lurking in the background. He should tell Zambians the truth about what they will go through.

  5. Businesses have ways of reducing the impacts of fuel increases on their activities. As for public service employees they have no ways of reducing the effects other than tightening their belts. Before you take such drastic measures, at least pay gratuities and other terminal benefits. By so doing at least you will be reducing death rates among retirees.

