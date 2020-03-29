GARRY NKOMBO HAS FAILED TO WALK THE TALK – EMMANUEL KALANGWA

25yr old UPND Mazabuka Central aspiring Member of Parliament Emmanuel Kalangwa has charged that Hon Garry Nkombo, who is the current MP for Mazabuka central has only been a good debater in parliament but has poorly performed in terms of service delivery for the people of Mazabuka.

Mr Kalangwa has alleged that the people of Mazabuka central are ready to usher him in as MP in 2021. He was speaking during an interview on Muvi TV’s OUR PERSPECTIVE PROGRAM hosted by Andrew Mwansa.