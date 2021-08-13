2 COMMENTS

  1. ECZ must respect the people’s voice. Our agents are alert. Please don’t waste our time we want to start celebrations. Why do you want to announce unverified results?

    Those political songs we were fearing to playing, our DJs are waiting to play them. We want to celebrate.

    ZICTA CEO let him unblock Internet, ba Kambwili and GBM wants to apologise to Zambians

