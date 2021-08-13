Home politics PF VIDEO: Gary Nkombo addresses the media at The National Results Centre politicsPFUPND VIDEO: Gary Nkombo addresses the media at The National Results Centre August 13, 2021 2 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp 2 COMMENTS ECZ must respect the people’s voice. Our agents are alert. Please don’t waste our time we want to start celebrations. Why do you want to announce unverified results? Those political songs we were fearing to playing, our DJs are waiting to play them. We want to celebrate. ZICTA CEO let him unblock Internet, ba Kambwili and GBM wants to apologise to Zambians Reply The whole lot of ECZ must be fired after next week. Including the head at Zicta. Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
ECZ must respect the people’s voice. Our agents are alert. Please don’t waste our time we want to start celebrations. Why do you want to announce unverified results?
Those political songs we were fearing to playing, our DJs are waiting to play them. We want to celebrate.
ZICTA CEO let him unblock Internet, ba Kambwili and GBM wants to apologise to Zambians
The whole lot of ECZ must be fired after next week. Including the head at Zicta.