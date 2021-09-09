Home politics UPND VIDEO: Gary Nkombo arrives at the office in an old pajero... politicsPFPhotosUPNDVideos VIDEO: Gary Nkombo arrives at the office in an old pajero vehicle while seating in front September 9, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Drama as Local Government Minister, Gary Nkombo arrives at the office in an old pajero vehicle while seating in front LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.