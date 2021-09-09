Drama as Local Government Minister, Gary Nkombo arrives at the office in an old pajero vehicle while seating in front

 

241194745_1499921010346793_3540947517466554886_n

 

241267644_1499921107013450_6036780377957161858_n

 

241721278_1499921060346788_1643766631216872075_n

241635553_4595540713838054_7060616307747744081_n

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here