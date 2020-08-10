GBM FORCES DAUGHTER SIBONGILE ON PF AS LUKASHYA CANDIDATE

SELFISH Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba is forcing his daughter Sibongile to be the ruling party’s candidate in the Lukashya parliamentary by election.

Sibongile, who GBM forced on Kasama as opposition United Party for National Development candidate in the 2916 using his position of vice president, has since filed her nomination to contest the Lukashya Constituency under the Patriotic Front against the constitution which bares losing candidates from participation in the elections until after the cycle of five years lapses.

The new Constitution also doesn’t allow candidates that caused a by election to participate, and also bars by-elections six months before the general elections.

Despite GBM being aware of the constitutional challenge, he is pushing for his daughter telling his inner circle that this is the only be efit he can get from the PF.

GBM claims to have pumped in a lot of money in the PF during the time of Michael Sata and says having his daughter as member of parliament is o e way of recouping his money.

However facts on the ground indicate that GBM is very unpopular in Kasama were villagers have even been refusing to sale maize to him despite the higher price he is offering because of being pompous.

The local PF structures prefer a local businessman and have threatened to go with him if he decides to contest as an independent if he is left out. – Zambia Today