DRUG TRAFFICKER PROPHET AMATA FACES LEGAL ACTION OVER HIS OUTBURSTS AGAINST ZAMBIA

GOVERNMENT will take legal action against a Nigerian prophet appearing in a video circulating on social media, attacking President Edgar Lungu after the Immigration Department denied him a visa to visit the country.

Prophet Amata said God is angry with Zambia for rejecting his visa and the anger will only be reserved if he is granted the visa.

In 2018, Prophet Amata was arrested for allegedly trafficking in illicit drugs.

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail