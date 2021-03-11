DRUG TRAFFICKER PROPHET AMATA FACES LEGAL ACTION OVER HIS OUTBURSTS AGAINST ZAMBIA
GOVERNMENT will take legal action against a Nigerian prophet appearing in a video circulating on social media, attacking President Edgar Lungu after the Immigration Department denied him a visa to visit the country.
Prophet Amata said God is angry with Zambia for rejecting his visa and the anger will only be reserved if he is granted the visa.
In 2018, Prophet Amata was arrested for allegedly trafficking in illicit drugs.
Credit: Zambia Daily Mail
Amaata dtop using emotional blackmail there is a very valid reason you are denied entry into Zambia. Take your illicit cargo elsewhere.
Why are Nigerians so interested in Zambia and Zambian politics? It’s hilarious.
TALK ABOUT BOKO BARAM AND CORRUPTION WHERE NIGERIA IS THE MOST CORRUPT COUNTRY IN AFRICA IF NOT THE WHOLE WORLD