Home politics UPND VIDEO: Green Economy In Simple Terms politicsPFUPNDVideos VIDEO: Green Economy In Simple Terms September 11, 2021 1 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp The most simple but well packed explanation of Green Economy by Environmental Activist, Miyoba Buumba 1 COMMENT As you can see from the video Green economy ( environmental issues) is being driven by the young generation. They care about our world and want to protect it for generations. Zambia has perfect wind in five provinces for windmill energy, Zambia has one of the best rock formations for geo thermal energy and Zambia gas adequate water for Hydro and the sun for solar. There is a drive from the whole globe on green enery and if the government get the principles right we can and definitely WE CAN generate enough energy for the whole of the neighbouring regions. THIS IS THE FUTURE Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
As you can see from the video Green economy ( environmental issues) is being driven by the young generation. They care about our world and want to protect it for generations.
Zambia has perfect wind in five provinces for windmill energy, Zambia has one of the best rock formations for geo thermal energy and Zambia gas adequate water for Hydro and the sun for solar.
There is a drive from the whole globe on green enery and if the government get the principles right we can and definitely WE CAN generate enough energy for the whole of the neighbouring regions.
THIS IS THE FUTURE