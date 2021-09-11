The most simple but well packed explanation of Green Economy by Environmental Activist, Miyoba Buumba

  1. As you can see from the video Green economy ( environmental issues) is being driven by the young generation. They care about our world and want to protect it for generations.
    Zambia has perfect wind in five provinces for windmill energy, Zambia has one of the best rock formations for geo thermal energy and Zambia gas adequate water for Hydro and the sun for solar.
    There is a drive from the whole globe on green enery and if the government get the principles right we can and definitely WE CAN generate enough energy for the whole of the neighbouring regions.
    THIS IS THE FUTURE

