Gun Men have shot Kamwala South residents and those shot at have been rushed to UTH.
High levels of crime have been reported in Kamwala South in the last few day.
These are pf criminal cardres. .kaampyongo armed them. Today they have no means of survival and the start shootin people
HH should realise very quickly that his soft approach to criminals, aka PF, will plunge this country into turmoil.
These stupid greed crooks want a war. And a war they will get. If death is their wish so be it.
We will no longer allow these criminal’s to intimidate us any more. Its about to get ugly if nothing is done quickly.
These seem to be randomly chosen cases to just cause fear and show that the present government is failing to govern the nation. We believe these are being sent by the clique of criminals who are now being sort by law enforcement agencies. We appeal to our leaders to use force and round up these criminal’s. Let the police work with the communities these thugs must be dealt with as they can be known by some people. Issue rewards for information given.