By Proud Aushi Musamba Mumba
Surprising no one is asking how others became rich in public office? Here is a guy who was a professional accountant who used the money he earned to invest in farming and other business ventures and yet he has been saddled with a huge burden to explain why he is rich and not poor?
HH you don’t have to explain anything. These are just diversions by little scared brutal criminals. They are having sleepless nights. Let them take you to court and in court. Keep putting the heat on. The desperation of Lungu has no limits. I am sure Kabashi got shocked when he turned to accuse her of not pushing for development. He was taking the people of the island for fools.
Poncho had 2m before elections in 2015, 18 months later in 2016 he had 23m. Who is investigating him?
HH’s comment hasn’t been sought. Any media house that has a name and reputation to uphold would seek him out.