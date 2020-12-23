HAKAINDE HICHILEMA’S FIRST COUSIN DUMPS UPND TO JOIN PF

… says the UPND will have the shock of their lives after losing the next year’s elections because they are so sure that they have already won the 2021 polls.

Lusaka … Tuesday, December, 22, 2020 (Smart Eagles)

UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema’s first cousin Wilfred, has dumped the opposition UPND to join the ruling Patriotic Front.

Addressing the media in Lusaka, Mr.Wilfred Hichilema said the UPND leader is incapable of ruling the country because of his selfishness.

He said Mr.Hichilema has failed to look after his own family and wondered how he can manage to run the affairs of the whole country.

He adds that the said opposition leader was a self centered person who grabbed his farm and sent him into destitution.

He has since appealed to Zambians not to trust Mr.Hichilema with leadership because doing so would turn the country into chaos because he is a violent person.

” HH has no vision for this country and he is incapable of ruling the country because he is selfish and a lot of family members are going through difficulties and Mr. Hichilema has failed to help,” Mr. Wilfred Hichilema said.

“I urge the Zambians to vote for President Lungu in next year’s elections because voting for HH is risky and will plunge the country into problems,” He said.

And asked if he is ready for any repercussions that will come as a result of him leaving the UPND to join the PF, Mr.Wilfred Hichilema said it is his constitutional right to support any party of his choice.

” I have decided to support the PF because it is my constitutional right and I will not succumb to any intimidation and I will make sure I mobilise the PF in Southern province to guarantee PF and President Lungu victory, ” He adds.

” UPND will have the shock of their lives after losing the next year’s elections because they are so sure that they have already won the 2021 polls , ” Mr. Wilfred Hichilema said.

#SmartEagles2020