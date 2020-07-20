

By CHILA NAMAIKO

SCENES of some children fainting gripped the more than 330 street kids and orphans on Saturday evening at Fountain of Hope after being informed of the death of their guardian Rogers Mwewa.



Zambians have mourned the death of Mr Mwewa, the Patriotic Front (PF) Mwansabombwe Member of Parliament (MP).



Mr Mwewa, 48, the proprietor of the Fountain of Hope organisation located in Lusaka’s Kamwala Township, was earlier on Saturday

transferred from a private hospital, CFB, to the Levy Mwanawasa Hospital where he died from.

The Fountain of Hope was founded by Mr Mwewa in the early 1990s for the homeless children in the streets in Lusaka and now hosts 332 children.



As news broke out on the evening of Saturday that Mr Mwewa had passed on, Fountain of Hope general director Newton Chisenga said a somber mood characterized the Centre with some children fainting.



“The moment the children heard the news about the death of Honourable Mwewa, it became a sorrowful moment. We are really saddened and you could see how some children were fainting and weeping…we had to assist them,” a sorrowful Mr Chisenga said. -Timesofzambianewspaper