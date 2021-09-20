Here is Andrew Jere,the son to losing PF Lumezi candidate Pilila Jere showcasing money before elections.
Pilila Jere has petitioned the election results of Lumezi claiming that Munir Zulu was buying votes.
Pull him in and question where that money came from.
These are the fools that should be investigated together with his loser of a father