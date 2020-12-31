Press Conference 31.12.20

– Demanded that Mr Lungu gets to the bottom of the murders of state prosecutor, Nsama Nsama and Joseph Kaunda on Wednesday 23.12.20

– Called for independent investigation: Command structure means that the person who gave instruction to fire live bullets on unarmed public should be fired.

No citizens should be executed by state as we saw on *Black Wednesday*.

Why have they arrested those who survived live bullet rounds by police? They were unarmed citizens exercising their democratic rights to assemble.

– How do citizens answer police call-outs in the future when police use it as an ambush?

– Urged a strengthening of Police internal investigation to independently probe erring officers especially those who use deadly force.

– Demanded reform of police service to make it more user friendly to the citizens – not the cosmetic changes we have seen to date

– Called for demilitarisation of the Police

– Advised citizens to take extra care to avoid getting infected with covid 19 – especially in light of the 2nd wave of C-19 and new strain reported on 30.12.20

– Economic Recovery program: this is a ‘nothing programme’. There is no political will in PF, behaviour of pf after ERP has been more expenditure.

A UPND government commits to deliver:-

1. Vigorous fight against corruption

2. Restore rule of law

3. Restore freedom of speech and other civil liberties

4. Robust economic turnaround which will:- deliver jobs for youth and employable Zambians and business opportunities for Zambian entrepreneurs; lower the cost of doing business in Zambia. Zambian owned businesses will be supported to get contracts and also given mining rights. Zambia belongs to us.

5. An inclusive and diverse government that reflects the face of Zambia. There will be representation from all provinces. The change UPND will usher in will see an end to disunity and exclusions we see today.

6. Education for orphans, children of single mothers because UPND believes in Education for all.

7. Zero tolerance to corruption. The money saved from corrupt practices seen today will be put to work for the people of Zambia

“We offer our gratitude to professional police officers, who are many, but working under difficult conditions.”

-Urged professional POLICE to refuse illegal instructions

– Called for calm from citizens as hope and help is coming in a few months time.

“Dear Zambians, despite the violence, killings, squalor and poverty we see today, please stand strong, be full of hope, help is on the way.”