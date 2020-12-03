HH AM SORRY – CHILUFYA TAYALI
Early Ejaculation Party dealer Tayali has apologised to the leader of the largest political party in Zambia president Hakainde Hichilema saying he blame his parents for not raising him in a well cultured manner of insulting elderly people and accusing them of things they never committed.
This is a ruse, don’t let this tribal bigot off the hook. Tear him apart legally so that all tribal bigots can learn a lesson. Has he withdrawn his complaint against HH at ACC ?
Is this not an old video? I don’t believe this. Chilufya Tayali is unrepentant.
I can not believe this. Maybe it is an old video