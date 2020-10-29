People power is our power, your power and this has been seen through the unprecedented tumbling and fall of the poisonous Bill 10.

The people have spoken and their voice is that of God, Almighty.

Many, many thanks to our members of parliament, NDC MP, Independent Members of parliament who joined hands with the millions of you out there with the Church and credible civil society organisations in saying no to the PF evil Bill 10.

Now is time to channel our country’s resources and energies in the right direction.

This is not Bally’s victory but your victory including some PF members of parliament who supported the failed Bill out of fear.

Tell us where you are watching us from as our members of parliament, NDC MP and Independent members of parliament celebrate the fall of this evil Bill here at our residence in Lusaka.

HH aka Bally

#Time4Change.