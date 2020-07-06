COMMISSIONER GENERAL BARS OPPOSITION LEADERS WHO DON’T SUPPORT LUNGU FROM ACCESSING PRISON FACILITIES.

Zambia Correctional Services Commissioner General Dr Chisela Chileshe says no opposition leader, who doesn’t support President Lungu will be allowed to enter prison facilities anywhere in Zambia. He was speaking in Monze during the commissioning of a housing facility for correctional officers by President Edgar Lungu, three days ago.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia will for the first time in Zambia’s history allow prisoners to vote in a general election. It therefore means the Zambian opposition will not be allowed to campaign to prisoners.

