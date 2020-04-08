HAKAINDE HICHILEMA HAS DONATED 50 BOXES OF MASKS,300 THERMOMETERS, 100 BOXES OF LIQUID SOAP,100 BOXES YEBO SOAP, 200 BAGS OF MEALIE MEAL ALONG WITH MEAT TO DOCTORS, NURSES AND POLICE OFFICERS MANNING ISOLATION FACILITIES COUNTRYWIDE

United Party for National Development President Hakainde Hichilema pledged five animals per every ten days to feed staff who include police, medical personnel and persons quarantined during the period of COVID-19.

The donation comes days after quarantined persons who included truck drivers in Livingstone, kasumbalesa and Kashiba border post in Mwense protested on TV that the centres provided had no food and other basic needs for a person to remain within the specified area.

Aside animals valued at K5.000 each President Hichilema also donated 200 bags of mealie- meal bags and hygiene products which include 300 thermometers, 200 mealie meal bags, 50 liquid sanitizers,100 boxes of yebo soap and 100 boxes of Hygiene soap.

Party National Chairperson Mutale Nalumango told the Minister of Health that UPND recognises that the country was at war with COVID-19 and hence the need for a collective approach.

Ms Nalumango said UPND President Hakainde Hichilema from the beginning has been consistent that his Party and everyone needs to unite because the deadly pandemic knows no boundaries.

She emphasised that the animals and mealie-meal should go towards feeding staff who include medical and security staff and persons quarantined in designated locations.

She said the contribution is aimed at mitigating the impact of COVID-19 on people and the nation at large.

She also expressed the need for all political parties to join hands in the fight against COVID-19 and exchange views and ideas as a measure to reduce the impact on families and the country’s economy.

Ms Nalumango said President Hichilema called on Zambians to be alert and comply on all measures to break down further transmission of the Novel Coronavirus.

Ms Nalumango said President Hichilema has advised the nation to put political differences aside and fight the dreaded enemy ready to destroy lives.

“Remember Coronavirus knows no boundaries, status,political affiliation, religion and colour, therefore We should all unite and fightthe enemy attacking all of us” says HH

*UPND MEDIA TEAM*

