VIDEO: HH explains his role in Privatization "I didn't sale any mine"

August 23, 2020

Of course he didn't sell a single company. The decision of which company to privatize was not taken by HH but Zambia Privatization Agency (ZPA) after cabinet approval. Once a company was earmarked for privatisation, bids would be made for it and these bidders would negotiate with teams approved by government. This is where HH together with others would come in. He never sat one to negotiate on behalf of government. There were others persons also. Why are these others not being mentioned?
