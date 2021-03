BA YUFI, YOU ARE LEADERS OF TODAY – HH

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema writes…

The youths are the leaders of today and not tomorrow and this is why when in Government starting this year, we will ensure quality education, jobs and business opportunities for all of them.

Ba Yufi; This is your year and it’s time for change.

Once more, happy Youth Day to all of you mwe banandi.

HH aka Bally

#Time4Change

#YearofChange