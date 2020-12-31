Home politics PF VIDEO: HH is a blood sucker – Raphael Nakacinda politicsPFUPND VIDEO: HH is a blood sucker – Raphael Nakacinda December 31, 2020 8 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp LATEST NEWS VIDEO: HH is a blood sucker – Raphael Nakacinda zamobserver - December 31, 2020 8 PF attempting to implicate HH over PF hired white mercenary zamobserver - December 31, 2020 8 You can’t heal diarrhea by stitching the anus; firing Kapeso is not the solution zamobserver - December 31, 2020 0 Political Agenda Setting Scheme Against Hakainde Hichilema zamobserver - December 31, 2020 3 Mario Baloteli’s advise to European born players of African descent zamobserver - December 31, 2020 0 Kampyongo looks smarter than Lungu – Syakalima zamobserver - December 31, 2020 0 Load more 8 COMMENTS If HH does not sure Nakachinda then HH is a f00l who deserves all the dirt he is being smeared with! Sata never used to entertain f00ls. He used to sue left, right and center! It seems HH is a Big Looser! Reply I can’t even watch the video made by a rabid dog, I can only say it is this very idiot that is the blood sucker ready to suck blood in MMD and in the Pathetic Faeces. This thief has no shame whatsoever and his end will be worse than even his paymasters, Stupid Idiot. You are worthless and should not even be talking about people who are a million times above your caliber ka kolwe iwe. Reply Ba boss what you have said is the most useless thing iv ever heard.the most arrogant ,ignorant ,mind boggling shocking feeding your own belly for survival statement iv ever heard.at your age you can’t say such a thing,as grown up as you are you have started playing dirty politics.that is too dirty when two people have been shot by the police.i think your nomination must be revoked because you are a danger to yourself and society.you belong in jail just like tayali.you don’t belong to be around people ba mudala.you have reduced yourself to the level of the beast.i don’t even know why they are keeping you cz no one has benefitted from you.very sorry human being you are ba boss. Reply How can you expect peace in a country where an appointed MP calls the leader of the main opposition party a blood sucker based on wild speculations? This Nakacinda is vampire and a threat bought to damage multiparty democracy in Zambia. When people are exercising their freedoms of assembly and expression as provided for in the Zambian constitution, this vampire accuses HH to be a blood sucker. The state security will not sanction this vampire as he is a paid gun by the ruling PF regime. In a normal functioning democracy, this hate speech should have seen Nakacinda into prison. Reply ALL SATANISTS DO NOT AGREE THAT THEY ARE MURDERERS. NAKACHINDA IS PURELY A BLOOD SUCKER. HE HAS JOINED EVIL COMPANY EVEN WHEN HE HAS NO ONE IN COMPANY BUT HAS FULL TIME EYES WHICH ARE BLOODY AND EVIL HANDS. Reply AFTER NAKACHINDA IS DRUNK WITH BLOOD OF PEOPLE THEY KILL EVERY CHRISTMAS AND EASTER PERIODS HE WANTS TO ACCUSE AN INNOCENT MAN OF DOING NACHINDA’S JOB. NAKACHINDA, ASK GOD TO GIVE YOU SHAME IN YOUR BRAIN. YOU ARE A DEVIL LIKE LUNGU WHO IS DEFENDING YOU DOING DIRTY ACTIVITIES IN OUR CHRISTIAN COUNTRY. GOD KILL OUR ENEMIES LIKE NAKACHINDA AND HIS GROUP, AMEN. Reply Raphael Nakanyenga represents only his anis in parliament. Reply Why is it that a country that calls itself Christian can have leaders like Nakacinda. Vengeance is mine says the Lord. So let it be to all men of bad intentions. Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
If HH does not sure Nakachinda then HH is a f00l who deserves all the dirt he is being smeared with!
Sata never used to entertain f00ls. He used to sue left, right and center!
It seems HH is a Big Looser!
I can’t even watch the video made by a rabid dog, I can only say it is this very idiot that is the blood sucker ready to suck blood in MMD and in the Pathetic Faeces. This thief has no shame whatsoever and his end will be worse than even his paymasters, Stupid Idiot. You are worthless and should not even be talking about people who are a million times above your caliber ka kolwe iwe.
Ba boss what you have said is the most useless thing iv ever heard.the most arrogant ,ignorant ,mind boggling shocking feeding your own belly for survival statement iv ever heard.at your age you can’t say such a thing,as grown up as you are you have started playing dirty politics.that is too dirty when two people have been shot by the police.i think your nomination must be revoked because you are a danger to yourself and society.you belong in jail just like tayali.you don’t belong to be around people ba mudala.you have reduced yourself to the level of the beast.i don’t even know why they are keeping you cz no one has benefitted from you.very sorry human being you are ba boss.
How can you expect peace in a country where an appointed MP calls the leader of the main opposition party a blood sucker based on wild speculations? This Nakacinda is vampire and a threat bought to damage multiparty democracy in Zambia. When people are exercising their freedoms of assembly and expression as provided for in the Zambian constitution, this vampire accuses HH to be a blood sucker. The state security will not sanction this vampire as he is a paid gun by the ruling PF regime. In a normal functioning democracy, this hate speech should have seen Nakacinda into prison.
ALL SATANISTS DO NOT AGREE THAT THEY ARE MURDERERS. NAKACHINDA IS PURELY A BLOOD SUCKER. HE HAS JOINED EVIL COMPANY EVEN WHEN HE HAS NO ONE IN COMPANY BUT HAS FULL TIME EYES WHICH ARE BLOODY AND EVIL HANDS.
AFTER NAKACHINDA IS DRUNK WITH BLOOD OF PEOPLE THEY KILL EVERY CHRISTMAS AND EASTER PERIODS HE WANTS TO ACCUSE AN INNOCENT MAN OF DOING NACHINDA’S JOB. NAKACHINDA, ASK GOD TO GIVE YOU SHAME IN YOUR BRAIN. YOU ARE A DEVIL LIKE LUNGU WHO IS DEFENDING YOU DOING DIRTY ACTIVITIES IN OUR CHRISTIAN COUNTRY. GOD KILL OUR ENEMIES LIKE NAKACHINDA AND HIS GROUP, AMEN.
Raphael Nakanyenga represents only his anis in parliament.
Why is it that a country that calls itself Christian can have leaders like Nakacinda. Vengeance is mine says the Lord. So let it be to all men of bad intentions.