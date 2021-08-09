“HH IS A SATANIST THATS WHY HE NEVER USED TO EAT OR DRINK WATER WITH ME” ‐GBM

Ruling Patriotic Front PF National Deputy Mobilisation Chairman Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba has accused opposition United Party for National Development UPND President Hakainde Hichilema of being a satanist.

Mr. Mwamba’s claims are based on the fact that in the four (4) years he saved as Mr. Hichilema’s vice president, the two never shared a meal or a bottle of water.

Mr. Kambwili explains that every time they met, Mr. Hichilema always moved with his own bottle of water stuffed in his armpits fearing that he maybe killed as he does to others himself.

He further accuses Mr. Hichilema of being very tribal such that he never allowed him to act as party president when ever he was committed.

“Hakainde is very tribal such that even when he was arrested for treason because of his stupidity he never allowed me to act as president but entrusted the leadership of the party in the hands of his tribesmen such as Gary Nkombo” Mr Mwamba said.

Mr Mwamba said this in Kitwes Nkana constituency during a political rally ahead of Thursday’s crucial elections.

Meanwhile Mr. Mwamba has explained that president Edgar Lungu has brought alot of tangible Development more than that of UNIP and MMD combined.

He says Zambians are lucky to have President Edgar Lungu as president because of his excellent leadership qualities.

Mr. Mwamba at the same meeting warned especially youths against voting for change saying if they do Mr. Hichilema will never remember them interms of Development as he will only take it to southern province where he hails from.

Mr. Mwamba has since vowed to ensure that the UPND fails to get even 1 percent of votes in Northern province as people of the area do not want him.

Regarding the high prices of food items, Mr. Mwamba said the situation is not only peculiar to Zambia but the rest of the World.

He has since challenged Mr. Hichilema to reduce the price of beef if he truly loves Zambians since he sells beef himself.

The rally was also attended by Mr. Chisamba Kambwili.The prices of food has gone every where .

-Munati Television