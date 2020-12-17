UPND LEADER HAKAINDE HICHILEMA IS CORRUPT AND A THIEF AND PF IS LIKE ENSALU YA WHITE PA TABLE -BOWMAN LUSAMBO

LUSAKA Minister Bowman Lusambo has alleged that opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema is corrupt and a thief.

Speaking during a Hot FM program, Mr Lusambo, who is also Kabushi Member of Parliament said Mr Hichilema will never win the Presidential elections because Zambians know that he is corrupt.

He further accused the opposition leader of planning to sale national assets once in power.

” Corrupt people nibena Hakainde Hichilema balya ba mambala, mukamunushefye na corruption ilanunka, Kwena ulya mambala aliba corrupt. The reason why tafwaya ukufumapo balibu leader bwa UPND, pantu ali kongola mambala, ebo akongolako alibeba ati akaesa bapela ma assets mu government nomba takayamone pantu abantu mu Zambia balimwishiba ati wamagwagu” he said.

Mr Lusambo also accused the UPND leader of contributing to the privatization which left the country limping.

“Bakabolala abakulu bena HH,baligwagula ama mines, baligwagula ifintu infingi, HH wama wagwagu,” he said.

Mr Lusambo however said is not corrupt.

“Ifwe ba PF twabafye ngensalu yawhite pa table kuti watulengela nokutulengela,” he said