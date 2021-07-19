Home politics PF VIDEO: HH is failing to pay KCM employees, says PF Secretary General... politicsPFUPNDVideos VIDEO: HH is failing to pay KCM employees, says PF Secretary General Davies Mwila July 19, 2021 2 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp 2 COMMENTS This is our Leader, who doesn’t know who is supposed to pay KCM workers…I guess this is a campaign joke to confuse the voters. Reply Bushe ubu, bukopo nangu ku pena? Who owns KCM mwebena Zambia? Bs pf muli desperate kwena. You hold a virtual rally, instead of telling Zambians how you plan to take this nation out of debt, your focus is HH. Vedanta, an Indian-owned mining company owns the mine. pf govt grabbed the company from Vedanta. Provisional Liquidator Milingo Lungu is currently running KCM on behalf of pf. Lungu is the one who is supposed to explain why miners are not getting their full pay. Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
