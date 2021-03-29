Home politics PF VIDEO: HH supporting Hon Chushi kasanda distributing bicycles in chikonkomene area of... politicsPFUPNDVideos VIDEO: HH supporting Hon Chushi kasanda distributing bicycles in chikonkomene area of Chisamba rura March 29, 2021 1 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> 1 COMMENT At least this is from your own personal pocket not like the other guy using public funds donating left right and center just to remain in power. Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
At least this is from your own personal pocket not like the other guy using public funds donating left right and center just to remain in power.