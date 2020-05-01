HH Writes:

We took time to wish our country’s First Bally, President Kenneth Kaunda a happy birthday at his residence. Bally turned 96 years old.

We told him that issues of divisions being peddled by some sections of our society are detrimental to progress, oneness and the struggle for independence that KK and others put up. However we have assured KK that his legacy of one Zambia one Nation will preoccupy our country.

We were and we continue to be grateful with President Kaunda’s assurance to us and the Nation of success on our trajectory of uniting and developing our country as one people regardless of our birth places.

Once more we said to him that; Happy birthday old bally!

HH.