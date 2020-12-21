Home politics PF VIDEO: HH will die in prison this time around, says PF’s Antonio... politicsPFUPNDVideos VIDEO: HH will die in prison this time around, says PF’s Antonio Mwanza December 21, 2020 3 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp LATEST NEWS HH Wanted By Police This Wednesday 10:00hrs At Force Headquarters zamobserver - December 21, 2020 1 CHITIMUKULU PF CADRE NO. 1…he cannot hide behind the throne – Changala zamobserver - December 21, 2020 2 Kampyongo Shocked By Green Party Leader’s Gesture To Pay Back Part Of The Money... zamobserver - December 21, 2020 0 VIDEO: HH will die in prison this time around, says PF’s Antonio Mwanza zamobserver - December 21, 2020 3 Lusambo Is A Best Campaign Manager For HH zamobserver - December 21, 2020 0 We are a bewitched country – Sejani zamobserver - December 21, 2020 0 Load more 3 COMMENTS Ati christian nation Reply Fools!! Reply Antonio you say WE gave him 147 days in prison. How are you WE anything happen to HH by your own confession of HH will die in prison YOU we will stone to death on the street. Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
Ati christian nation
Fools!!
Antonio you say WE gave him 147 days in prison. How are you WE anything happen to HH by your own confession of HH will die in prison YOU we will stone to death on the street.