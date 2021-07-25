UPND AND HAKAINDE HICHILEMA WILL INTRODUCE HOMOSEXUALITY IN ZAMBIA ONCE VOTED INTO OFFICE SAYS EDITH NAWAKWI
Forum for Democracy and Development FDD Leader Edith Nawakwi has charged that the opposition UPND will introduce homosexuality if elected on August 12.
She said their funders will push for UPND to allow homosexuality because that is what they promote.
Mrs Nawakwi has charged that this is the reason why the opposition UPND was against the Amendment of Bill number 10.
Mrs Nawakwi fears for the next generation if Zambians make a mistake of voting UPND into power.
She has since urged Zambians to defend the declaration of Zambia as a Christian Nation.
This is just POLITICS, no zambian can allow HH to do that. You are a damn shameless liar madam & you know that once HH comes you will go to jail. Zambians know your tricks & the whole PF, instead of selling what u will do for Zambians your manifesto has now changed to attacking HH. Kuya Bebele. Let HH bring affordable food in the country
This woman has nothing to talk about. Amidst Covid 19 pandemic and the many deaths it is causing, amidst massive youth unemployment, amidst skyrocketing prices, Nawakwi is talking about a matter affecting no one in Zambia. Just how many people in Zambia are affected by homosexuality in Zambia and who told her UPND will allow it one elected? This is not campaigning. This is entertainment. Her party FDD died a long time ago and she is now clinging to PF for political relevance. Zambia has just too many political nothings making too much noise. Nawakwi is a very selfish, heartless and callous woman who wants to masquarade as a caring person to take advantage of the less previledged women.
Nawakwi I think you have overstepped the mark. HH should sue you for slander and you go to jail to take that bitter tongue of yours. Tukuta got 2 years for slander. HELL HAS NO FURY LIKE A WOMAN SCORNED. THAT S NAWAKWI.
She never sleeps over HH, it was privatization of the mines, Privatization of the Hotel in Livingstone, stealing a farm, Abducting the Hatembo’s, Causing the price of beef to go up, and now he will bring homosexuality, Madam even if you accuse him of having eloped with my wife, I will still vote for him because he is far much better than the alternative. The alternative has messed up big time and it can only get worse because he has no direction.