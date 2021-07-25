UPND AND HAKAINDE HICHILEMA WILL INTRODUCE HOMOSEXUALITY IN ZAMBIA ONCE VOTED INTO OFFICE SAYS EDITH NAWAKWI

Forum for Democracy and Development FDD Leader Edith Nawakwi has charged that the opposition UPND will introduce homosexuality if elected on August 12.

She said their funders will push for UPND to allow homosexuality because that is what they promote.

Mrs Nawakwi has charged that this is the reason why the opposition UPND was against the Amendment of Bill number 10.

Mrs Nawakwi fears for the next generation if Zambians make a mistake of voting UPND into power.

She has since urged Zambians to defend the declaration of Zambia as a Christian Nation.